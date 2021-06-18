Kelli Phillips, a curriculum and instructional leader in the district, has been named Interim Principal of the Pickwick Early Childhood Center, pending board approval. She will begin her duties in August.
Phillips has been with Ottumwa Schools since 2009, serving as a first grade teacher at both Agassiz and Douma before being named an instructional leader in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Central College, a master’s degree in education with a focus on literacy and MTSS from Morningside, and her administrative degree from Viterbo University.
“Kelli has a long history of leadership in our district,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “She strives for excellence in all that she does. I am confident that she will continue the fine work at Pickwick as we continue efforts to Be The Best!”
Phillips is looking forward to this new opportunity in a district she has served for the past 12 years. “I’m excited to work with our youngest learners and help them to prepare for elementary school,” she said. “We will continue to collaborate to make their transitions successful.” She also looks forward to working with the Pickwick staff and to being a part of the positive culture that already exists there.