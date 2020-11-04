OTTUMWA — Democratic incumbent Don Phillips claimed a resounding victory in his re-election bid for Wapello County Sheriff, taking essentially two-thirds of the vote against Kelly Feikert in one of the few contested races on Election Night Tuesday.
Phillips earned 9,935 votes (66%) and won all 22 precincts in the county. Feikert, running for the first time, managed 4,973 votes.
Phillips has climbed the ladder in the Sheriff's Office, starting as a reserve deputy sheriff and then becoming a deputy in the county before becoming the sheriff.
While Phillips' race wasn't close, the race for three soil and water commissioner spots was. Don Swanson edged Terry Willhoit by 152 votes out of almost 24,000 cast. Neal McMullin also cleared the 30% threshold.
Supervisor Brian Morgan and auditor Kelly Spurgeon, both Democrats, won their races unopposed. Both claimed over 97% of the vote in their races.