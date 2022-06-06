FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community School District has hired Aiddy Phomvisay as its next high school principal.
Phomvisay, who had been the executive director of teaching and learning in the Ottumwa Community School District, will become the head principal for a school district for the second time; he had served as high school principal in Marshalltown, where he was named the 2014 Iowa high school principal of the year.
Phomvisay also served as an associate principal in West Des Moines, and was director of Central Campus for the Des Moines Public Schools.
"I'm part to be of the Trojan family and a community that's so committed to our students and schools," Phomvisay said in a press release. "I look forward to supporting Fairfield High School students and staff in their ongoing quest for educational, activity and athletic excellence."
Fairfield superintendent Laurie Noll praised Phomvisay's leadership abilities.
"Aiddy's passion and commitment to building a strong sense of community and working collaboratively to meet the needs of all students set him apart in the search for our next principal," she said. "His vast experience serving a diverse population of students throughout Iowa will be a valuable asset to FCSD."
Phomvisay, his wife Mindy, and their three children will be relocating to Fairfield.