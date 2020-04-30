OTTUMWA — Noticeable changes will be coming to several Ottumwa school buildings.
The biggest is the addition to the Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center.
Five bids came in for the project, with the low bid coming in significantly lower than the estimate. Dave Briden of FRK Architects & Engineers told the school board this week that the bids came in under budget.
“We are working currently with the apparent low bidder on another project so they do have experience with educational work,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to award the bid to OLP Construction, LLC, for $4.75 million.
Three buildings in the district will be undergoing repairs to their roofs over the summer. The roof improvement project includes Douma and Wilson Elementary Schools and Ottumwa High School.
Seven bids were received for the project, but no taxpayer money will be spent. The work is being funded through a hail damage claim and will be paid for by the district’s insurance provider.
While the board unanimously approved the resolution, formally awarding the bid will have to wait until the May 11 meeting as the insurance company has to approve the bid.
It was a different story on the chimney removal at Evans Middle School. Only one bid came back for that project.
Chuck Bray, director of buildings and grounds for the district, said three bids were sent out and only one company offered a bid.
“It’s something that very few people do. It’s an art,” Bray said. “Last year we had trouble getting bids for the one we did at the high school.”
In fact, the lone bidder is the same company that removed OHS’s chimney last summer.
“They’re good at protecting the area all around and cleaning the area up when done,” Bray said.
“Those chimneys are never going to be used again,” he added, stating that it has just become a nesting place for pigeons and variants.
Board member Jeff Bittner asked if the district was required to have a second bid to compare to in order to award the contract.
“As long as a good faith effort to obtain [at least three] bids has taken place, then the board is free to award the contract,” said John Berg, district CFO.
The board voted unanimously to award the bid to Gerard Chimney for $100,000.
There was also a unanimous vote to award the Eisenhower tuck pointing contract to Karr Tuckpointing for $22,131.
Bray said it was one of the projects listed on the north-side assessment done a couple years ago. “Eisenhower is one of the buildings we’re keeping, so it needed done,” he said.