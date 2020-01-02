OTTUMWA — Preschool registration for new 3- and 4-year-olds is approaching in Ottumwa.
Parents who want to enroll their children to the Pickwick Early Childhood Center should register Thursday, Feb. 27 at the center. There are three time slots for new registrations: 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The process includes a brief presentation. Parents will need to complete the registration packet through an interview with a Pickwick staff member. They will need to verify their child’s age with a birth certificate, passport or Title XIX card, and family income with the 2019 W2 or a tax return, though eligibility is not income-based. The process takes about 45 minutes. Translators will be available.
Parents of children who are already enrolled need to register prior to Feb. 27.