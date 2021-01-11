OTTUMWA — Early preschool registration has begun for the 2021-22 school year has begun in the Ottumwa Community School District.
The Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center serves 3- and 4-year-old children at not cost on a Monday through Thursday schedules. Before and after-school child care services are available at no cost. The registration period for new families began Monday and continues through Jan. 22.
Registration can be made by calling Pickwick at 641-684-7179; the process will take about 10-15 minutes.