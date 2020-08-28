OTTUMWA — Ottumwa’s Race for the Cure has added a new component for next month’s event.
A “pink out” car parade is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Jimmy Jones Shelter. All are encouraged to decorate their cars in pink for the event, and breast cancer survivors are encouraged to write “Survivor” and the number of years of survivorship on their window.
Race weekend will begin with packet pickup of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the park. Per CDC guidelines, masks are encouraged.
The virtual opening program of the race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. At 9:20 a.m., the Race Where You Are Campaign will kick off with the car parade following.