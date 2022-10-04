OTTUMWA — Pioneer Ridge Nature Center will be hosting the 31st annual Halloween Hike Friday and Saturday, with dinosaurs as the theme of the event.

The hike follows a one-half mile concrete path lit with luminaries. Attendees will learn what a paleontologist does, and also hear about T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Pterodactyl  and more! Following the hike, enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and games at the Nature Center. There will also be a trunk or treat!

Cost is $3 per person, age 3 and under is free. Hikes leave every 10 minutes from 5-7 p.m. both nights. Reservations to assure a time can be made by calling (641) 682-3091 or email pioneerridgehike@hotmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Money raised at the event is used to pay for bussing school children to Pioneer Ridge or other conservation board properties for field trips.

This is a family friendly event for all ages, and is not scary. The concrete path is great for strollers and wheelchairs also. Come dressed in your costume, or as your favorite dinosaur.

