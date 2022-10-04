OTTUMWA — Pioneer Ridge Nature Center will be hosting the 31st annual Halloween Hike Friday and Saturday, with dinosaurs as the theme of the event.
The hike follows a one-half mile concrete path lit with luminaries. Attendees will learn what a paleontologist does, and also hear about T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Pterodactyl and more! Following the hike, enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and games at the Nature Center. There will also be a trunk or treat!
Cost is $3 per person, age 3 and under is free. Hikes leave every 10 minutes from 5-7 p.m. both nights. Reservations to assure a time can be made by calling (641) 682-3091 or email pioneerridgehike@hotmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Money raised at the event is used to pay for bussing school children to Pioneer Ridge or other conservation board properties for field trips.
This is a family friendly event for all ages, and is not scary. The concrete path is great for strollers and wheelchairs also. Come dressed in your costume, or as your favorite dinosaur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.