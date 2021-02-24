OTTUMWA — Pipestone Veterinary Services is changing its name next month.
The vet clinic be renamed Family Animal Care beginning March 1. The name change applies to the companion animal portion of the larger Pipestone family. “Helping farmers of today create the farms of tomorrow,” the mission statement for the company, also known for its work in the swine industry, raised questions for clients who use Pipestone strictly for pet care, according to a press release from the clinic.
The new mission statement for Family Animal Care will be “animal care by people who care,” and the facility will have a new logo. The logo's paw print contains a heart to represent caring, while the four paw pads represent commitment, growth, teamwork and integrity.
The release says, “The clinic will provide the same compassionate care with no other changes.”
“We feel this name properly describes the care we provide to your family pet, as well as shows that we are a part of your family when you choose us for veterinary care,” said Dr. Leah Thies, veterinarian. “As we continue to provide high-quality service to our valued customers, we can unify Companion Animal as its own family, with future growth in mind.”