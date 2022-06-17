OTTUMWA — Upon further review, the breed-specific legislation regarding the pit bull terrier will remain in the City of Ottumwa's revised animals ordinance.
The second revision of Chapter 7 of the city's code, which discusses animals, is expected to be presented for a first reading to the city council at Tuesday's meeting inside City Hall.
"I think this is a better, cleaner version. It just reads better," city administrator Philip Rath said Friday. "When you have something that's 20-plus pages, you tend to lose the vision you set out to have, so it was really good to have other sets of eyes, and it was refreshing to see them look at all of it."
In a resolution of the reading, the city outlined its rationale for keeping the ban on the animal in place, which has been the case since 2003:
— Pit bull terriers are being kept within city limits in spite of the ban, and the city council does not want to encourage or reward this unlawful behavior.
— The concerns and fears surrounding the danger that pit bull terriers pose to the community at-large have not significantly changed since the ban was originally put in place.
— The community service officer has reported there have been 16 pit bull terrier-related charges issues in the first five months of 2022.
The process for revising the ordinance first began last November when the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pit Bull Ban first approached the council about lifting the ban. Over time, the topic has been emotionally charged for those both pro-BSL and lifting the ban. The city brought a revised ordinance to the council last month, when it was tabled because of some disagreement about language in the ordinance.
Late last month, city staff and council members had a work session to review the ordinance. There are some minor changes, such as fines for violations, but larger ones as well:
Pit bull definition
The definition is tightened into three areas — the animal is either an American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier or American Staffordshire Bull Terrier; any dog displaying the majority of physical traits of any one or more of those breeds; or a dog which conforms to the standards established by the American Kennel Club or United Kennel Club for those breeds.
"This was a big part of the discussion," Rath said. "We wondered if we should base it on percentage or not. But we felt that if we required every animal to be DNA-tested, that was more of a burden to the city rather than on the owner.
"So that's why we put the kennel club standards in there."
Tethering
An entirely new section was written to outline tethering violations, which include using a tether less than 10 feet or more than 50 feet; using a tether that exceeds one-eighth of the dog's weight; no tethering from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.; no tethering to a utility pole, parking meter, fence, sign, tree; no tethering in extreme weather or in an unsafe location, where the animal could asphyxiate itself if it jumped over a fence or deck; no person should tether an animal in a matter that allows it to become entangled with another.
"The group (staff and council) were pretty uniform with tethering, especially with the enforcement hours," Rath said. "Unless you have cooperative neighbors who have surveillance, it's tough to prove."
Keeping dangerous animals
The community service officer, or other law enforcement official, can use judgment to impound what they perceive as a dangerous animal, at the owner's expense, until the "dangerous" determination becomes final, or until the animal is reclaimed by the owner.
Irresponsible owners
New language was added for owners who have been deemed irresponsible. Owners may request to have that declaration reconsidered by the city administrator and police chief after a minimum of five years. Those deemed irresponsible may go through an administrative appeal process which would go before the city council, with the findings of the council "conclusive."
'Behavior consultation'
A behavior consultation means "a consultation with a professional that has expertise in dog behavior with the intent to help the owner and the dog address the aggressive behavior displayed by the dog."
Owners will now have to take part in one.
The definition was added and will affect those animals determined to be "high risk." Owners of "high risk" animals are required to complete a behavior consultation within 60 days of receiving notification declaring the dog "high risk," and then provide written documentation to the police department proving successful completion of the consultation.
Fines for violations
The city will levy simple misdemeanor fines (a minimum of $100) for the following violations: interference with enforcement; unsanitary conditions in structures such as coops, pens or yards; provocation of animals; improper confinement when it comes to shelter, nutrition and exercise; keeping a vicious animal; declaration of irresponsible ownership.
Rath said there were discussions about moving the pit bull to the newly created "high risk" category, but most of that discussion was driven by council member Cara Galloway. At least three other council members were comfortable leaving the pit bull as a dangerous animal.
Rath believes removing the pit bull from the dangerous list won't happen any time soon.
"People are already breaking the law," he said. "I don't see this changing at this point."
