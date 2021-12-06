OTTUMWA — Investigators are seeking information on why a placarded home caught fire Friday evening.
The fire at 807 Lillian St. was reported at 8:14 p.m. Friday. As firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the bedroom window of a small, single-story family dwelling.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the home sustained fire, smoke, heat and water damage throughout.
The home was unoccupied and placarded by the Ottumwa Building and Code Enforcement prior to the fire. There were no utilities active at the home at the time of the fire.
Investigators say the fire began on a bed mattress, and the cause is labeled as suspicious. Those with information about the cause of the fire are asked to call 641-683-0667, extension 3.
Assisting the Ottumwa Fire Department was the Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications and ORMICS.