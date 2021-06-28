OTTUMWA — A Sunday morning house fire totaled a house and its contents.
At 8:53 a.m., the Ottumwa Fire Department responded to the call of a house on fire at 306 E. Park St. Despite being placarded as unfit for habitation by the Building and Code Enforcement Department, the structure was occupied at the time of the fire.
A crew of six firefighters responded to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire emerging from the single-story structure. They knocked down the fire from the exterior as the floor was burned through. Six additional firefighters were called to the scene, and the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes of arrival with the fire deemed out within 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the situation highlights the “very serious risks of occupying placarded buildings,” reads a release from the city. The Wapello County Assessor’s website lists the property as being owned by Sarah Murphy and being sold on contract to Todd Downing; there is no insurance on the property.
The OFD was assisted by ORMICS, the Ottumwa Police Department and its communications, Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and the American Red Cross.