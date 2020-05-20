DES MOINES – There was wind. There was rain, especially locally.
Still, Iowa farmers saw a week in which weather conditions allowed the 2020 planting season to near a close. There were 4.3 suitable days for field work during the past week, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Iowa farmers have now planted 96 percent of the expected corn crop, nearly a month ahead of last year and almost three weeks ahead of the five-year average. Only southwest Iowa has more than 10 percent remaining to be planted.
Corn emergence improved to 62 percent across the state, almost double that of the previous week. The soybean crop moved to 86 percent planted, also nearly a month ahead of last year and three weeks ahead of average.
Farmers in the northern third of the state have less than 10 percent of their soybeans left to plant with a quarter of the state's soybean crop having emerged. Seeding of the oat crop is virtually complete, with 91 percent emerged and the state's oat condition rated at 80 percent good to excellent.
Hay condition is rated 71 percent across the state good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 62 percent good to excellent.
Warmer temperatures would help improve growth in pastures and hay fields. Livestock conditions continue to be good with little to no stress reported.
Windy days made spraying weeds difficult. Topsoil moisture levels rated at 78 percent adequate, 13 percent surplus, 7 percent short and 2 percent very short while subsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 83 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus.
"Late last week, a portion of Iowa was deemed 'abnormally dry' by the U.S. Drought Monitor," said Mike Naig, Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture. "Much of the state experienced cooler temperatures and rain over the weekend, which helped mitigate dryness concerns and impacts on emerging corn and soybeans."
While the first half of the past week saw a majority of suitable days for planting across the state, a warm front lifted across southern Iowa overnight leading into last Thursday in advance of a strong low pressure center, forcing additional showers and thunderstorms. Additional storms, some strong to severe, formed during the evening hours across central Iowa with multiple reports of hail and straight-line winds, including a 3-inch-sized hail stone reported in Warren County (New Virginia).
Locally, moderate to heavy rain fell across southeastern Iowa as thunderstorms slowly moved over the same areas. By Friday morning, nearly 40 stations reported more than 2 inches of rain over two days of rain with half of the state’s rain gauges measuring at least 0.63 of the statewide 0.84-inch average rainfall total.
Ottumwa Industrial Airport recorded the state's highest rainfall amount for a single day this past week. The United States Department of Agriculture report had 4.43 inches falling during last Thursday's overnight storm, a total that breaks the former record for the date and ties a single-day record in the month of May last set prior to the summertime floods of 1993.
Naig, however, feels the rains of the past week was a much-needed help for Iowa farmers.
"With the recent rainfall, and temperatures that are expected to warm up throughout the week, crops should get a boost in the field," Naig said.
Weekly rain totals ranged from 0.16 inch in Sioux City to 5.14 inches recorded at the Ottumwa Industrial Airport. The amount recorded for Wapello County was just over three times the statewide weekly average precipitation of 1.71 inches and almost five times more than the normal average of 1.05 inches.
Southeastern Iowa also recorded some of the warmest temperatures of mid-May. Donnellson (Lee County) and Lamoni (Decatur) reported the week’s high temperature of 81 degrees on May 14, on average nine degrees above normal.
Stanley (Buchanan County) reported the week’s low temperature of 24 degrees on the May 12, 22 degrees below normal. Unseasonably cool conditions persisted across Iowa during the past week, though temperatures were not as cold as last week.
Temperatures were generally four to eight degrees below normal with the statewide average temperature of 54.4 degrees, 6.1 below normal. Overall, southeastern Iowa reported the wettest conditions with positive departures of up to three inches.