DES MOINES – Planting across the state is nearly complete, even with several days of rain over the past two weeks.
Only 2.7 days were suitable for field work during the final week of May, according to the most recent report on the progress and condition of crops in Iowa released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. With the calendar turning to June, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig anticipates that conditions will help the growth of crops across the state.
"Iowa is expecting warmer temperatures over the next few days," Naig said. "The heat that is expected this week should help move the crop along."
Warmer temperatures have already advanced crop development. Corn emergence was at 93 percent, almost three weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average.
Corn condition improved to 85 percent good to excellent. Iowa farmers have planted 98 percent of the expected corn crop, two weeks ahead of last year and one week ahead of the five-year average.
The state's soybean crop moved to 95 percent planted, three weeks ahead of last year and over two weeks ahead of average, with 76 percent of the soybean crop having already emerged three weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition rated 81 percent good to excellent.
The final week of May was warmer and wetter across much of Iowa as an active storm track brought multiple systems through the state, leading to above-average rain totals reported at a majority of stations. Near seasonal temperatures were observed across western Iowa with warmer conditions farther east, leading overall to an overall statewide average temperature of 66.3 degrees, 2.3 above normal.
Pockets of heavy rainfall in southeastern Iowa late in the week followed a line of strong thunderstorms that passed through western Iowa midway through Memorial Day weekend. With southerly winds and clearing skies, daytime highs reached into the upper 70s and low 80s, allowing for instability to build in ahead of another disturbance that pushed into southwestern Iowa during the evening, producing a few strong thunderstorms along with a wide area of measurable rainfall.
Waves of showers and thunderstorms brought a brief EF-1 tornado in Johnston with an estimated peak wind speed of 95 miles an hour on Memorial Day. Multiple bands of showers and thunderstorms moved through the state with several severe thunderstorms reported the following day, producing three weak tornadoes observed in Dallas, Guthrie and Wright counties, though no significant damage was reported.
General totals of rain last Thursday ranged from a quarter to a full inch of rainfall in central and eastern Iowa with the heaviest amount recorded of 2.25 inches falling in Brighton. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.57 inches while the normal is 1.07 inches.
Oat conditions in the state have rated 83 percent good to excellent with 98 percent of the oat crop having emerged and five percent headed. The past two weeks of wet weather has left topsoil moisture levels rated percent very short, one percent short, 78 percent adequate and 20 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels are 81 percent adequate, 18 percent surplus and one percent short.
Iowa has also had the first cutting of alfalfa hay recorded this year with 16 percent completed, five days ahead of last year. Hay condition rates 74 percent good to excellent.
Pasture condition improved to 66 percent good to excellent. Despite another wet week, there is still little stress on livestock Although feedlots remain muddy, there is still little stress on livestock.