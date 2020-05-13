OTTUMWA — Despite showers early in the week, planting continued at a record pace last week. The emergence of the crop, however, has been somewhat delayed due to below-normal temperatures across most of the state.
All told, Iowa farmers entered this week having planted 91 percent of the expected corn crop, almost a month ahead of last year's pace and two weeks ahead of the five-year average, with over 33 percent of crop having emerged. In northwest and north central Iowa, less than five percent of the crop remains to be planted heading into this week.
The news of Iowa's record pace comes during the same week that the United States Department of Agriculture announced that Chinese buyers have purchased 686,000 metric tons of U.S. corn. Over 370,000 tons will be delivered in the 2019-2020 marketing year, with the rest going overseas in 2020-2021, an indicator that China is following through on its obligations in the Phase One trade deal.
The United States Grains Council is hopeful that Chinese customers will continue finding a lot of value in U.S. coarse grains and related products in the years to come. The purchase of 315,000 tons announced last Thursday was almost triple the export sales for 2020-2021 corn in the entire week of April 24-30 with 97,500 tons to buyers mostly located in Japan and Panama.
“We’ve already seen exports greater than the past few years," said Bryan Lohmar, China Director for the USGC. "China typically buys the most corn during summer months when its own supplies get tighter and domestic prices firm up.”
Iowa's soybean crop is also well on the way to being in the field very soon with 71 percent of the crop planted, also a full month ahead of last year's pace and two weeks ahead of the recent average. The northwest and north central portions of the state also are leading the way with over 80 percent of the crop planted heading into the week.
All told, there were 4.7 suitable days for field work during the week ending May 10 according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The USDA study attributes showers early in the past week briefly that slowed the planting progress.
Even with the rain, topsoil moisture levels rated at 78 percent adequate with 15 percent short, four percent very short and three percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated at 86 percent adequate, eight percent short, four percent surplus and two percent very short.
“Planting has moved at a near-record pace this spring and with that comes the risk of a late frost," Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, said. "Most of the state was under frost and freeze warnings over the weekend and some stations set new record lows.
"We expect warmer and wetter weather towards the end of the week, which is welcome news for farmers who are closely monitoring emerging corn and soybean crops."
Only two percent of Iowa’s expected oat crop remains to be planted, with 77 percent of the oat crop emerged. All told, a majority of first oat condition rating is good with 19 percent fair and 12 percent excellent. Only two percent was rated as poor with none of the current crop rated as very poor.
Hay conditions across the state rates 61 percent good and 62 percent of pasture conditions rated good to excellent. While cooler temperatures slowed growth in pastures and hay fields, livestock conditions were good with little to no stress reported.