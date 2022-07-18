OTTUMWA — Veterans living in local nursing facilities in Wapello County can now have a plaque commemorating their time in service.
The plaques were an idea by Ottumwa resident and disabled Navy veteran John Fenner, who raised $3,000 in a month to have plaques made for veterans to hang on their doors.
Fenner will be distributing the first set Wednesday, with a goal to make sure all veterans receive the proper recognition.
A plaque can be purchased for $30, with an additional $5 charge to have a branch-of-service medallion placed on the plaque.
Plaques can be purchased by calling Wapello County Veterans Affairs Director Rachel Dolley at (641) 684-8079.
