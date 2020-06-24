OTTUMWA — An attempted murder case that led to charges against three area residents has ended.
Skyler Stokes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and received a five-year prison sentence. He had been charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Stokes was one of three people who faced charges. Shain Major previously pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and received a 10-year sentence. Stacey Crabbe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and received a five-year suspended prison sentence.
The case dates to July 2019, when Major was arrested. Ottumwa police received a report of a shot being fired in the 800 block of West Main Street. Prosecutors filed charges against Stokes and Crabbe in January.
In other area cases:
• Prosecutors have asked for permission to conduct a deposition via closed-circuit video. Christopher Williams is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, and prosecutors sought the deposition to limit the harm to the victim.
• Zachary Barr’s trial on charges of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist as well as other sexual offenses was pushed back to Jan. 1, 2021.
• Jacob Ross is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing July 22. He faces charges of burglary and theft.