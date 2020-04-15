OTTUMWA — Two defendants in what prosecutors called a criminal conspiracy have reached plea agreements.
Stacey Crabbe and Skyler Stokes were both charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The agreements mean Stokes faces at least five years in prison.
Crabbe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and received a suspended five-year sentence. Trial had been scheduled for next month.
Stokes’ plea was to a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. He has not yet been sentenced, but the agreement calls for prosecutors to recommend a five-year prison sentence. The recommendation will also ask the court for it to run concurrently with a five-year sentence Stokes previously received for involvement in a methamphetamine case for which he previously received a suspended sentence.
The pleas come not long after the third person accused in the conspiracy, Shain Major, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Major received a 10-year sentence.
In other area cases:
• Dalton Cook’s motion to have a charge that he had a weapon in jail dismissed will be heard via teleconference later this month. Cook’s attorney said prosecutors failed to bring the charge to trial within the required time.
Judge Lucy Gamon left room for that to change, though. “Based upon the quickly changing circumstances of the COVID-19 health crisis, this order is subject to change as necessary,” Gamon wrote.
• Cook’s case isn’t the only one being affected by the pandemic. Kendra Hoover’s sentencing on two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person was delayed so prosecutors could establish whether victims in the case wished to testify at the hearing.
Like Cook’s motion, Hoover’s sentencing will take place through a teleconference. Davis County Attorney Rick Lynch said in a court filing that “due to the COVID-19 epidemic, in person sentencing proceedings are not taking place at the present time.”
• Two other cases were delayed until the fall. Timothy Howell’s trial on charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping was delayed from May to October. Paul Fleetwood’s trial on charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse was delayed to Nov. 3.