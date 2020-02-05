BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County woman accused of knowingly leaving a 6-year-old child with a man she knew had sexually abused her has reached a plea agreement that would spare her prison time.
Kendra Hoover pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Both are Class C felonies, and the plea agreement stipulates a suspended 10-year prison sentence for each.
Hoover had faced seven counts of that charge and seven more of child endangerment. She could have faced more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all charges and sentenced to their maximum terms.
Investigators said Hoover repeatedly left the girl with Steven Crook Jr., who was arrested and charged with multiple federal counts, including sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.
The investigators said in court filings Hoover found out about the abuse in November 2017 when she saw a video of one instance but did not inform authorities. The girl was repeatedly abused after Hoover discovered the video.
In June 2019, Crook received a 120-year federal sentence.
The terms of Hoover’s plea include five years’ probation. The prison sentences run consecutively if she fails to complete probation successfully. Formal sentencing is scheduled for April 10.
In other area cases:
• Prosecutors have added a charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony against Shain Major, who was already accused of attempted murder. The filing said the charge was based on information that came to light with the arrests of Skyler Stokes and Stacey Crabbe. Both are also charged with attempted murder, and prosecutors have filed to add a conspiracy charge against each as well.
• Miguel Tojin-Chivalan was handed a pair of suspended prison sentences and ordered to serve 30 days in jail in 48-hour increments after being convicted of disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts and eluding.
• A new competency hearing has been set for Feb. 10 for Preston Martin. Martin is charged with murder, burglary and robbery but was found incompetent to stand trial in December.