OTTUMWA — More than four-and-a-half years after drug raids resulted in the arrests of 15 people in Ottumwa, the final case has been resolved.
Carlos Mulatillo received a suspended prison sentence of seven to 10 years, and five years’ probation after pleading guilty to delivery of methamphetamine. The case was originally filed in June 2015.
The sentence was the result of a plea bargain. Mulatillo was initially charged with multiple counts of delivering more than five grams of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Mulatillo’s sentence ended a case that largely centered not on his guilt or innocence, but whether his chosen attorney would be allowed to represent him. Mulatillo was represented by Steven Gardner, whom prosecutors said had a conflict of interest after previously having briefly served as attorney for a witness in the case.
A district court ruling removed Gardner in November 2016, but the case wound up before the Iowa Supreme Court. It was not until March 2018 that the state’s high court reinstated Gardner, saying it could not conclude there “was substantial evidence to support the district court finding that there was a serious potential for an actual conflict of interest warranting the disqualification.”
While acknowledging that a defendant’s right to choose an attorney is not absolute, the court found prosecutors failed to meet the burden of proof necessary to usurp that right in Mulatillo’s case.
In other area cases:
• Dennis Sandifer received 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in the August 2018 death of Brandon Pruett, a passenger in Sandifer’s vehicle killed when the pickup crashed near Blakesburg.
• A Des Moines man accused of soliciting nude photos of a 13-year-old after meeting him on an internet game has posted a $10,000 bond for his release. Matthew Mason, 24, faces a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
• Son Nguyen, an Ottumwa man facing multiple sexual abuse charges, had a trial date set for March 23, 2020.