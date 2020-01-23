DES MOINES — A Wapello County man charged in federal court with transporting child pornography appears to have reached a plea bargain in the case.
Troy Davis, of Eldon, was arrested in August after federal investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center told investigators child pornography was being sent via accounts linked to Davis, who is a registered sex offender due to prior convictions involving children.
Investigators seized a computer and two cellphones in a search of Davis’ home. Court documents indicated one of the phones had an app used to encrypt conversations that had several open chats between Davis and other people. Those chats included additional child pornography.
An affidavit from Chris Thomas, an FBI investigator, said he spoke with Davis during the search of his home. Davis, he said, admitted to having child pornography and said, “So long as I’m not producing it, I don’t see what the problem is.”
Davis initially pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. On Thursday, a federal judge ordered a change of plea hearing set for Jan. 28.
Davis has been in federal custody since his arrest last summer. A U.S. magistrate judge concluded there was no way to ensure the public’s safety if he was released pending trial.