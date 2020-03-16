March 15 through March 21 is Poison Prevention Week. As a local veterinarian, I would like to give you helpful advice to prevent poisoning in your pet.
I hope this article provides you with, 1. What you should know about these poisons and; 2. I want you to have accurate contact information in case your pet does come into contact with the top poisons.
OTC (Over the counter) medication is a common poison for pets. This includes ibuprofen, naproxen, cold medications and herbal supplements. Keep these out of your pets reach and pay close attention if you drop any while taking them. It is important to know how many your pet swallowed.
Prescription medications are also a common source of poison for our pets. If you take medication for a chronic disease (depression, ADHD, heart disease), please keep those medications away from your beloved companion. It is good to know what the medication is treating.
Ingestion of food or ingredients like xylitol, grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, and of course, chocolate is very concerning for pets. Xylitol is a common ingredient in sugar free items (anyone have sugar free gum on hand?) and most people know about chocolate. It can be very helpful to know how much your pet ingested, because the patient's weight can change the outcome in some cases.
Your pet's own medication can be a source of poison. Many pet medication is flavored, so some pets will eat more than they need. Keep them out of reach by paw and mouth!
Products that are used around the home such as paint, glue, antifreeze, cleaning products are all a potential poisons. It's important to puppy and kitty proof the house and the garage.
Bait used to kill mice and rats can be a source of poison for our furry friends. It can cause our pets to die and sometimes it takes a week to do it. Keep bait away from areas where your pet is. Also, keep track of the bait that you use. You know what kind of bait (rodenticide) you use as well.
Insecticides (ant baits, bug sprays and yard products) can cause problems on our pets. Make sure to read all labels and keep them away from your pets.
Plants — both inside and out — are attractive to cats and dogs. There are too many plants to list here. A list can be found on the website Veterinary Partner. Keep plants in areas where your pet can not access and know the names of plants that you own.
Cats are very susceptible to poisoning from some spot on flea/tick medication, especially those intended for dogs. Please read and re-read the package before putting it on your cat. It is best to get a free and tick product from your veterinarian. A bath with Dawn dish soap can wash any product applied to it the wrong kind of pet.
Essential oils are becoming more popular, but they can be a potential poison for some pets.
When in doubt it is best to talk to an expert! If your pet does get into something that may be toxic, it is important to contact your veterinarian right away. The sooner you contact an expert after the exposure, the better.
Other resources include: Iowa Poison Control Center, ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, and the Pet Poison Helpline.