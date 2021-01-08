OTTUMWA — A search of a vehicle stopped by the Ottumwa Police found methamphetamine and more than $2,000, officers said in court filings.
Chad Robert Houk, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, early Wednesday morning. He was also charged with drug tax stamp violation.
Police said after they arrested Houk on a warrant for probation violation. On a search, they located 88.7 grams (about 3.1 ounces) of methamphetamine with packaging in a backpack he was carrying, according to court documents. At the time of the arrest, police said Houk was carrying $2,580.
Two passengers of the vehicle were also arrested. Christian Dennis Martinez, 24, of Ottumwa, and Jessilee Nicole Rooney, 25, of Fairfield, were both charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Rooney also had a failure to appear warrant.