FAIRFIELD — A Jefferson County man has been charged with arson after prosecutors say he burned a home he was constructing because it was over budget.
Jack Alon Hunter, 50, of Lockridge, was charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony; and for making a false report to police, a class D felony.
Hunter was arrested Friday and was being held on a $10,000 bond after an initial appearance. Police said he confessed to intentionally setting the home on fire because it was projected to run approximately $150,000 over budget. He had hoped to collect insurance proceeds to cover the loss, court filings from police say.
On March 26, 2020, a construction contractor reported to work at a home under construction at 1382 Spruce Avenue in rural Jefferson County. On his arrival, he saw smoke coming from the structure, according to court filings.
The fire caused extensive damage throughout the home, court filings say. Investigators located a partially burnt plastic container of what was later determined to be an ignitable fluid above a pile of waste.