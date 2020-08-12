OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been charged with a felony after authorities say he was responsible for a firing a weapon at another vehicle over the weekend.
Police on Wednesday arrested Shwee Htoo, 27, of Ottumwa, on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony.
On Saturday at 10:43 p.m., officers from the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Main St. for the report of a shooting. Witnesses reported that two vehicles had stopped in the roadway and a person from one vehicle shot at people who were inside the other vehicle, police said.
Everyone involved left the scene, according to a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department.
Later that night, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle collision west of Ottumwa on Highway 34. Authorities believed the accident involved the same two vehicles. Police said the vehicle that shots originated from had forced the other vehicle off the roadway into the ditch.
There were no injuries from the shooting or vehicle collision, police said.
On Wednesday, the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 424 N. Jefferson St. in Ottumwa. Police said they recovered firearms and located the vehicle involved in the shooting.