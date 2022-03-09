OTTUMWA — A woman was injured Tuesday after the car she was driving was hit by an Ottumwa Police Department vehicle responding to a 911 call.
At 2:20 p.m. Tuesday the police department requested the Wapello County Sheriff's Office to investigate a crash involving one of their vehicles at Highway 34 and Highway 149 in Ottumwa.
Ottumwa Police Officer Mandy Martell was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer police department patrol vehicle southbound on Highway 149 responding to an emergency 911 call on the south side of Ottumwa at the time. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the officer was using her vehicle's emergency lighting and siren.
The sheriff's office says she proceeded through the intersection cautiously, but other vehicles at the intersection created blind spots. As a result, the release says she was unable to see 85-year-old Venolia Shafranek, of Summerville, Missouri, who was driving a 2007 Ford Edge eastbound on Highway 34 and unable to see or hear the patrol vehicle. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Shafranek was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. The release did not list Martell as injured.
The accident remains under investigation.