OTTUMWA — Police say one person has been arrested in connection with gunshots fired Tuesday in Ottumwa.
Romario Scott Eliacin, 26, 505 N. Market St., Apt. E, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident began at 11 p.m. Tuesday when police received several 911 calls about a gun being fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street. Police found 11 shell casings “in and near the roadway” when they responded.
Witnesses were able to identify a suspect, and police began looking for him. They found Eliacin at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and got a search warrant for his apartment. Police found the handgun they believe was used and additional ammunition during the search.
Eliacin is being held in the Wapello County Jail on $15,000 cash-only bond.