OTTUMWA — Local police said they found methamphetamine after stopping a vehicle with license plates that were reported stolen.
The Ottumwa Police Department charged August Dean Houk, 32, of Ottumwa, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver more than five grams, a class B felony, as well as a drug tax stamp violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, fifth-degree theft and two counts of carrying weapons.
According to court filings, police searched a vehicle’s license plate and found the plates had been reported stolen from another police department. They stopped the vehicle, and said they would later find approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine in a pocket of a jacket Houk was wearing.
Police said the man also had a switchblade knife and brass knuckles, but did not have a concealed carry permit.
Police wrote in court filings that Houk had been driving the vehicle, and pulled into a public parking lot in the 500 block of West Main Street when police stopped him.