OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department will be holding its annual Citizens Police Academy in February and March of 2023.
The academy gives citizens an opportunity to learn firsthand about local law enforcement. The curriculum covers patrol operations, crime investigation, use of force, animal control, drug investigation, and more. The 2023 academy will meet every Monday at 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 3, with the final session March 23.
Registration is now open for the academy. Application forms are available online at www.cityofottumwa.com or at the police chief's office at the Ottumwa Police Department.
All completed applications must be turned in to the police chief’s office or email to opd@ottumwa.us by Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.. The program is available free of charge, but class size is limited. Participants are accepted pending a basic criminal background check.
Persons with questions about the Academy can contact Ottumwa Police Chief Chad Farrington at (641) 683-0629.
The academy is sponsored by South Ottumwa Savings Bank.
