BLOOMFIELD — A Davis County man faces multiple felony charges as investigators claim he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14.
Matthew David Wettstein, 32, of rural Bloomfield, has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each a class B felony.
According to court filings by investigators, the charges stem from multiple sexual abuse incidents that occurred between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.
A victim under the age of 14 reported that Wettstein sexually assaulted her, displayed a handgun and told her not to tell anyone.
Wettstein was released after posting a $200,000 cash only bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for Wettstein.
At an initial appearance Thursday, Wettstein entered a not guilty plea. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14.