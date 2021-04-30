OTTUMWA — Local law enforcement said a parent contacted them about inappropriate communications on their 13-year-old daughter's phone. That led to an investigation, and ultimately an arrest.
The Ottumwa Police Department on Monday arrested David Lira, 29, of Ottumwa, on sex offender registry violations. On Friday, they filed additional charges, including 11 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, telephone dissemination of obscene materials to a minor and 14 counts of sex offender registry violation.
According to a press release from the department, police were contacted on April 18 by the parent of a 13-year-old girl.
From there, investigators identified the person who had sent the messages, which included videos, to the girl's phone.