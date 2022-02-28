CENTERVILLE — Authorities say a Friday night death of a Centerville man remains under investigation.
The Centerville Police Department said they received a 911 call to 1103 West Washington Street at 10:50 p.m. Friday for the report of a man that was not breathing.
Officers arrived on scene soon after and found 40-year-old Joshua John Susin, of Centerville, was unresponsive. The officers attempted CPR until ambulance crews arrived. He was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The nature and manner of death remains undetermined, police said. They continue to investigate.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is aiding in the investigation. An autopsy has been performed by the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office. Police did not share results of the autopsy, nor how Susin died.