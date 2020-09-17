OTTUMWA — A 40-year-old was shot in southwest Ottumwa Thursday morning, and police are investigating.
Police were called to the 500 block of Morris Street in Ottumwa at 5:44 a.m. Thursday, about a block from Douma Elementary School.
The Ottumwa Police Department said in a press release that James D. Cote, 40, of Ottumwa, was shot. Police say he is in stable condition after being transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police have identified other parties in the incident, the release said. An arrest has not been announced, and police continue to investigate.
Those with information are asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.