FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating after a woman was killed after having been struck by a train in Fairfield Sunday afternoon.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it's assisting the Fairfield Police Department in investigating the death of 30-year-old Cortney Heather Haynes, of Fairfield. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Attorney's Office are also involved in the death investigation.
Officers were called to the 23rd Street railroad crossing at approximately 1:42 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person lying near the tracks.
Once they arrived, they discovered Haynes' body. She was declared dead at the scene, and her injuries appeared consistent with having been struck by a moving train.
Those with information they feel is relevant to the death of Haynes are asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 641-472-4146.
