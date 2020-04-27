OTTUMWA — Police are asking for help with information about two apparently unrelated shooting incidents that took place Friday.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, police said the first incident took place in the 300 block of West Sixth Street. Officers found several rifle casings outside the residence and bullet holes in the home. One person received a minor injury.
While officers were at that location, another took place in the 2400 block of Northgate Street. An apartment resident said a handgun had been fired into his ceiling. No one was injured.
There have been no arrests in either case. Ottumwa police are asking that anyone with information on either incident contact the department at 641-683-0661.