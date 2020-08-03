OTTUMWA — A woman shot in the torso will live, but police say details are lacking and they are asking for the public's help.
The Ottumwa Police Department said they responded to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center on Sunday at 4:13 a.m. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.
That victim was Brittany Marie West, 26, of Ottumwa. Police said the wound was life-threatening but she was transported to MercyOne Des Moines by medical helicopter for further treatment.
Meanwhile, investigators are looking for more details. A press release said the credible information the department has received so far is limited. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.