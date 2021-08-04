CHILLICOTHE — Multiple law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that took place in Wapello and Mahaska counties Tuesday.
Police said they arrested the driver of that vehicle, 42-year-old Brad William Barker, of Blakesburg, after they used a pursuit intervention technique to stop his vehicle.
The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said police have charged Barker with eluding, driving under suspension, five counts of assault on a police officer, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, attempted third-degree burglary and multiple traffic offenses.
At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen 1990 blue Chevrolet pickup truck that was stolen out of Ottumwa. Soon after, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office advised they were pursuing that vehicle near Kirkville in rural Wapello County.
Mahaska County law enforcement and the Iowa State Patrol joined the pursuit, which weaved through county roads in both Wapello and Mahaska counties.
The pursuit ultimately ended when the driver drove into a bean field near Power Plant Road and 225th Avenue, in rural Wapello County about three miles west of Chillicothe.
According to a release from the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, when the driver attempted to come back onto the highway, law enforcement intervened and disabled the vehicle.
During the pursuit, police say the suspect intentionally swerved at and struck two Iowa State Patrol vehicles, which received damaged. A Mahaska County Sheriff's Office vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit because of the pursuit-ending intervention technique that disabled the vehicle. According to court documents, total damage was estimated at $10,000.
No injuries were reported.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office said two attempts to deploy spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires were unsuccessful during the pursuit.
Barker is being held on a $47,000 bond at the Wapello County Jail.