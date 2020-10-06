OTTUMWA — A reported child abduction on Monday has resulted in the arrest of an Ottumwa man.
Joseph Michael Agan, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged with child stealing, a class C felony; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and assault on a police officers, a serious misdemeanor.
The Ottumwa Police Department said they were called to the 1500 block of Albia Road Monday for a burglary in progress. During the burglary, the victims reported that a child had been adducted.
The child, less than 2 years old, was later located with Agan at the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center.
The Ottumwa Police Department said Agan resisted arrest and assaulted officers, but was arrested.
From report to time of arrest, nine minutes had elapsed, Ottumwa Police said in a press release.
Court documents say that the victims did not know Agan.
Agan is being held at the Wapello County Jail without bond.