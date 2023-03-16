Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.