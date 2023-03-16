OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge after police say he held a woman captive for several days.
The Ottumwa Police Department said they charged 43-year-old Michael Steven Eastwood, of Ottumwa, with first-degree kidnapping, a class A felony.
Police identified the victim only as an adult female. She was reported missing to police on March 14.
According to an Ottumwa Police Department press release, officers were advised the female had returned to Ottumwa on March 9 to clean out her apartment, but that she didn't return home.
The female was located on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Madison. Officers transported her to the Ottumwa Police Department, when she reported to police that she had been held captive for several days and was not free to leave. Investigators say she was the victim of multiple physical assaults and had also been sexually assaulted.
Eastwood is a registered sex offender after he was convicted in 2011 of a charge of lascivious acts. A class A felony is punishable by life in prison if convicted.
