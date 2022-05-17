Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.