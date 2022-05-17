ICONIUM — A man police say has been on the run since seriously assaulting a sheriff's deputy Saturday is also now wanted for a burglary on Sunday.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says they are still looking for 33-year-old David Duane Boley. The man was already suspected of assaulting Gary Buckallew, an Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy, on Saturday afternoon in the 17400 block of Highway J18 near the small town of Iconium. The sheriff's office says Buckallew is in stable condition but was severely injured in the assault.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Boley is now a suspect in a reported home burglary reported in the 17000 block of Highway J18. A homeowner reported to law enforcement at 9:47 a.m. Sunday that Boley entered his residence by force. The homeowner told police he fled the residence westbound after the homeowner confronted Boley with a firearm, a press release said. The incident remains under investigation.
Authorities say they are still searching for Boley, and that search will continue until Boley is apprehended.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office described Boley as a 5-foot-10 white male, weighing 280 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, though his head may be shaved. He has multiple tattoos, including the letters "NY" on the left shoulder, a burning cross on the left forearm, a Green Bay Packers emblem on the left arm, and a skull on the left calf.
Boley is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If located the public should immediately call 911 and not approach Boley themselves.
Boley also has active warrants related to several cases, with charges including two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution to a person under the age of 18, and child endangerment.
Assisting in the investigations and search are sheriff's offices from Monroe, Davis and Wapello Counties, as well as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Centerville Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, members of the Iowa-Central Iowa Drug Task Force Tactical Team and the ADLM Emergency Management Coordinator.
The public is encouraged to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of Boley.