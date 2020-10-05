FAIRFIELD — Police said an Ottumwa man was operating a vehicle Saturday that contained approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine in multiple individually wrapped packages.
Clinton Wynn, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged by the Fairfield Police Department with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and felony weapons and drug tax stamp violation charges.
The Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said in a press release the arrest was part of an ongoing initiative involving Fairfield, state and federal partners into drug trafficking.
Police pulled Wynn, who also had a loaded Glock firearm and warrants for his arrest, over Saturday. A police canine indicated a scent of controlled substances to law enforcement, the release said.
Following the search, nearly 33 pounds of methamphetamine were located, police said. At $50 a gram, the street value would be approximately $750,000 Moulding said. Officers also located $11,541 in cash.
An investigation continues, and additional charges could be filed, they said.
Wynn is being held in Jefferson County on a $500,000 bond. The methamphetamine charge alone could carry a prison sentence of up to 50 years if convicted.