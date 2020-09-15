RURAL EDDYVILLE — A search warrant turned up marijuana, marijuana plants, methamphetamine, firearms, explosive devices and paraphernalia on Monday, local law enforcement said.
The Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant at 1671 305th St. in rural Marion County Monday, where they said they located 75 cultivated marijuana plants and approximately 50 pounds of processed marijuana.
The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Mark Emery Tyrrel. They've charged him with possession of methamphetamine, a class B felony; manufacturing and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a class D felony; and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, a class D felony.
Additional charges are pending, they said, as the investigation continues.
Tyrrel is being held at the Mahaska County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.
In addition to the marijuana plants and processed marijuana, authorities said they located more than one ounce of methamphetamine, two firearms, explosive devices, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
According to court filings, Tyrrel told investigators he would purchase seeds from California or breed his own plants. He said he tended to the growing operation and has "been dealing to a select group of people."
Assisting the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and task force were the Mahaska County Conservation Board, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Reserve unit.