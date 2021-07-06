OTTUMWA — Nearly two years after he was first reported missing, Ottumwa Police are asking the public for helping in locating a missing man.
According to a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department on Tuesday, 22-year-old Timothy William Michal Fortney was last seen in Ottumwa on March 18, 2018 — more than three years and three months ago.
Fortney was first reported missing to the department on Aug. 28, 2019. Fortney’s information has been provided to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortney is described as a 22-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.
A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Courier inquiry about what led to police requesting the public’s assistance now — one year and 10 months after police were first notified. Online court records indicate that last month law enforcement requested and received a search warrant for Fortney’s Facebook account records.