OTTUMWA — A Wapello County sex offender has been arrested after police say he posed as a massage therapist to entice victims to his home to commit sexual assaults.
Police arrested 51-year-old Cory Blake West, of Ottumwa, at his home on Wednesday as law enforcement executed a search warrant. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and sex offender registration violation. Investigators say their warrant search of West's residence at 801 S. Davis St. in Ottumwa did locate evidence they seized, but did not disclose what that evidence was.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office began its investigation on March 29. Their investigators say West had portrayed himself to be a massage therapist and had enticed victims into his home with the intent of committing sexual assaults.
West is a registered sex offender and the Iowa Sex Offender Register reports West has two out-of-state sexual assault convictions and three others from Wapello County. His latest conviction was in 2008. Iowa Department of Corrections online records show West was released in October from the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders, a unit located in Cherokee, Iowa designed to treat sexually violent predators who have served their prison terms but were found likely to commit further violent sexual offenses. The unit was created by state law in 1998 and opened in 1999.
