OTTUMWA — Results of an autopsy are not yet final as police continue to investigate the October death of an employee at Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
The investigation began on Oct. 15 when 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, an Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Ottumwa Regional Health Center, was found dead at the hospital. Police were notified about his death that morning and have since been investigating.
Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell told The Courier this week that authorities are still waiting on the final results of an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. He indicated no physical signs of trauma on Caraccio's body, and that the results of toxicology testing were still pending.
"Our investigation would be just surrounding the death and, in addition, anything else that he would have been responsible for prior to his death," Bell said.
Bell said to date police haven't filed for search warrants and evidence collected so far has been provided voluntarily.
Meanwhile, Ottumwa Regional Health Center is now under interim leadership, a spokesperson confirmed to The Courier.
Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as the hospital's chief executive officer, the hospital's human resources director Cara Clouse said. Clouse did not respond to questions about whether the leadership change was related to Caraccio's death or the ensuing police investigation, but said the hospital was cooperating fully with investigators.
"We take any allegation related to employees or providers very seriously, make timely reports when necessary, and cooperate fully with investigating authorities," Clouse said. "As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers."
Hunger was named CEO in 2021 when his predecessor retired. Hunger first came to Ottumwa in 2017.
Clouse said that William Kiefer is serving as the hospital's interim CEO. The private hospital is conducting a national search for a replacement.
