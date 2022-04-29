OTTUMWA — At approximately 8:06 p.m. Thursday, the Ottumwa Police Department received a report of a suspicious male who was attempting to lure a child into his car. It was reported that this incident took place between 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Court Street.
The child did not get into the vehicle and told his parents about the encounter, and then the parents notified the police.
The male is described as a while male, balding with gray hair, possibly in his 50s or 60s with black glasses. The vehicle the male was in was described as a dark gray passenger car.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are requested to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.