OTTUMWA — Local police say the September pork theft in Ottumwa has been linked to a larger scheme being investigated by federal authorities.
Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed to The Ottumwa Courier Thursday morning that the bizarre theft of three semitrailers containing finished pork products from the Ottumwa JBS plant have been linked to the arrest of three Miami men federal investigators say have been involved in 45 such heists in six states.
The Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force said that three men from Miami — Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes — have been arrested and charged in a Florida federal court with transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.
Charging documents did not specifically list which plants were involved, but what investigators called a "sophisticated organized criminal enterprise" targeted meatpacking plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Losses from the thefts total $9 million.
On Sept. 1, authorities in Ottumwa reported the discovery of three empty semitrailers that had contained finished pork products valued at $100,000 abandoned in rural Ottumwa. Three trailers that were removed from JBS property were found empty and abandoned at the Blackhawk River Access and near the intersection of 87th Street and 170th Avenue.
No charges have been filed in connection with the Ottumwa theft according to available online court records.
The three men landed on the radar of federal investigators after beef products had been stolen in Nebraska, in the areas near Grand Island and Lincoln, in June. The Lancaster County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office received a report of two thefts of beef valued at nearly $400,000.
According to court documents, using cell phone tower data the investigators were led to a phone registered to Fuentes had communicated with nearby phone towers to where the thefts had occurred. Using Fuentes' phone records authorities linked him with Del Sol and Andino, and investigators say they determined phones registered to them were also in the area at the time of the thefts.
From there, law enforcement began tracking the three men's cell phones in September and October and eventually placed a GPS tracking device on a semi-tractor owned by one of the men.
Federal investigators say their investigation is continuing. The Associated Press reported that Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami.
Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.
An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.
The documents don't say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Peschong said Wednesday that officials are still investigating those details.
“We haven’t nailed down the exact details on where all the meat stole ended up yet,” Peschong told The Associated Press.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
