OTTUMWA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the parents of a young child.
The child was found walking without shoes shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning near Second Street and Cooper Street in Ottumwa.
After police located the child, they attempted to go door to door in the area to locate the child's home but were unsuccessful.
Police released a photo of the child and say he is currently safe at the Ottumwa Police Department.
The child is a black male, approximately 2 or 3-years-old, wearing a green and orange camouflage sweatshirt and pants. Anyone with information is asked to call 641-683-0661.