LOVILIA — Authorities spent hours Sunday investigating the reported homicide of a woman, and in crisis negotiations with her husband before he took his own life.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday had received information regarding an alleged homicide that took place days prior in Lovilia, a small town of fewer than 500 people in northern Monroe County.
A press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said information received indicated a rural location in Monroe County where a body was believed to be located. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office along with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources discovered a deceased female at the described location.
Authorities were not more specific as to when or how the female died, or where her remains were found. Authorities have not released any identities of those involved.
The Iowa DCI was requested to assist and an investigation began. According to the press release, deputies and special agents were initially unsuccessful in making contact with the deceased woman’s husband. They wound up at a home in Lovilia where the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist.
Negotiators attempted for several hours to de-escalate the situation involving a male subject inside the residence, but were unsuccessful. The male subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and autopsies will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Agencies involved are the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DCI and the Ankeny Police Department.
There will be no more information released at this time.
